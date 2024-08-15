Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims

A 36-year old woman accused of a string of fraudulent claims has been further remanded in custody.

Samantha Cookes of no-fixed abode appeared before Tralee District Court via video link this morning.

She is charged with two counts of fraud and is accused of defrauding the Department of Social Protection of almost €60,000.

Samantha Cookes was arrested outside of Tralee post office on July 12th, when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance worth €232.

The court previously heard it’s suspected that she’s collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of €59,094.30, and that with further charges are likely to be brought against the accused.

Ms Cookes, of no-fixed abode, had been living at an address at Connolly Park Tralee under the name Jade O’Sullivan for the past 18 months; she had previously lived in Cahersiveen and Kenmare posing as Carrie Jade Williams.

She appeared before Judge Marie Keane via-video link from Limerick Prison, wearing a pink t-shirt and black trousers.

She spoke to confirm that she could see and hear the court and when asked to confirm her name, replied Samantha Jade Cookes.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court that DPP directions were not yet available in the case.

Judge Keane further remanded Ms Cookes in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 29th, via video-link, for DPP directions.