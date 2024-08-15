Advertisement
News

Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims

Aug 15, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
Share this article

A 36-year old woman accused of a string of fraudulent claims has been further remanded in custody.

Samantha Cookes of no-fixed abode appeared before Tralee District Court via video link this morning.

She is charged with two counts of fraud and is accused of defrauding the Department of Social Protection of almost €60,000.

Advertisement

Samantha Cookes was arrested outside of Tralee post office on July 12th, when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance worth €232.

The court previously heard it’s suspected that she’s collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of €59,094.30, and that with further charges are likely to be brought against the accused.

Ms Cookes, of no-fixed abode, had been living at an address at Connolly Park Tralee under the name Jade O’Sullivan for the past 18 months; she had previously lived in Cahersiveen and Kenmare posing as Carrie Jade Williams.

Advertisement

She appeared before Judge Marie Keane via-video link from Limerick Prison, wearing a pink t-shirt and black trousers.

She spoke to confirm that she could see and hear the court and when asked to confirm her name, replied Samantha Jade Cookes.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court that DPP directions were not yet available in the case.

Advertisement

Judge Keane further remanded Ms Cookes in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 29th, via video-link, for DPP directions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Advertisement
Kerry company to create 50 jobs over next three years
Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas
Advertisement

Recommended

Butler Nominated For Golden Glove Award
New industrial estate to be built at Mile Height in Tralee
Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus