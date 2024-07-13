Advertisement
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes arrested in Tralee

Jul 13, 2024 01:05 By radiokerrynews
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes arrested in Tralee
Gardaí have arrested notorious fraudster Samantha Cookes, in Tralee as part of an investigation into alleged social welfare fraud.

Ms Cookes, who’s from the UK, is a serial scammer who has used several identities to defraud people.

Two years ago, she was living in Kenmare posing as a disability activist called Carrie Jade Williams.

She falsely claimed to have Huntington’s disease, which is fatal, and that she had written a screenplay which had been acquired by Netflix.

Samantha Cookes was arrested at Tralee Post Office on Edward Street yesterday morning (Friday).

Last evening, the Garda Press Office stated that gardaí had arrested a woman in her 30s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged welfare fraud in Tralee.

The statement said she was being detained at a garda station in the southern region under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

