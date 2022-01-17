Sadness in Listowel following death of Danny Hannon

Tributes have been paid to one of North Kerry's great characters, Danny Hannon, who died at the weekend.

A leading light in amateur drama in his native Listowel, he was involved in setting up the Lartigue theatre group and directed and produced numerous plays by John B Keane, as well as works by playwrights from all over the world.

Former curator of St John's Theatre in Listowel, Joe Murphy, said Danny was ahead of his time and always encouraged local talent by producing work by local playwrights.

Well-known Listowel actor Batt O'Keeffe, recalled how he arranged trips for the Lartigue group to travel all over the world with John B Keane's plays: