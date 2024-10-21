Ryanair has apologised to passengers who were stuck on the runway at Kerry Airport for more than four hours yesterday.

Storm Ashley impacted air travel across the country yesterday.

The London Luton to Kerry afternoon flight landed just after 3:30 yesterday, but passengers were not allowed disembark the plane until almost 8pm.

A spokesperson for Kerry Airport said the airport had no comment, as this is a matter for the airline.

In response to queries from Radio Kerry, Ryanair says passengers on this flight were delayed disembarking due to unsafe weather conditions at Kerry Airport.

The airline apologised to passengers affected by this storm-related delay, which was entirely beyond its control.

The airline’s statement continued that crew opened the bars onboard the aircraft for passengers to access refreshments while awaiting safe conditions.

Passengers were charged for these refreshments, but Ryanair says these can be expensed back at Ryanair.com.

The airline says once weather conditions were declared as safe, passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.