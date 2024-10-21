Advertisement
Passengers stuck on plane at Kerry Airport for over four hours

Oct 21, 2024 13:54 By radiokerrynews
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Air passengers were stuck on a plane on the runway of Kerry Airport for over four hours yesterday afternoon.

Ryanair flight FR842 from London Luton landed in Farranfore shortly after half past three (3:37pm), but passengers were not allowed disembark until almost 9 o'clock (8:57pm).

On board, the captain told passengers winds were too strong to let them out because of Storm Ashley.

One of the passenger on the plane, Sean Lyons says the staff were brilliant and passengers were in good spirits.

He wants to know what the policy is if this happens again:

Kerry Airport had no comment but told Radio Kerry News it is a matter for the airline.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.

