Advertisement
News

Rural Kerry villages could benefit from new fund to improve waste water services

May 7, 2022 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Rural Kerry villages could benefit from new fund to improve waste water services Rural Kerry villages could benefit from new fund to improve waste water services
Share this article

Rural villages in Kerry could benefit from a new fund aimed at improving waste water services.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced the commencement of a new funding scheme.

It’ll target the waste water collection and treatment needs of villages and settlements without access to public waste water services.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has until September 15th to submit proposals under the scheme.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of the scheme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus