Rural Kerry villages could benefit from new fund to improve waste water services

Rural villages in Kerry could benefit from a new fund aimed at improving waste water services.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced the commencement of a new funding scheme.

It’ll target the waste water collection and treatment needs of villages and settlements without access to public waste water services.

Kerry County Council has until September 15th to submit proposals under the scheme.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of the scheme.