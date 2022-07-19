Advertisement
RSA announced as official Rose Tour Partner

Jul 19, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has been announced as the official Rose Tour partner for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The rose tour features 33 Roses and Escorts, will commence from August 11th and will visit a range of counties before arriving in Tralee on August 19th.

Chairperson of the RSA Liz O`Donnell says this partnership will bring the Vision Zero message to locations across Ireland; this aims to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

The festival will take place from August 19th to 23rd, with a range of events taking place including the Rose Ball, street markets and entertainment.

 

