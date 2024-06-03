Advertisement
News

Road in Castlemaine cleared after crash

Jun 3, 2024 14:30 By radiokerrynews
Road in Castlemaine cleared after crash
Share this article

Gardaí are advising the road in Castlemaine has been cleared.

 

There was delays earlier this afternoon following a crash.

Advertisement

 

This has now been cleared and the crash is believed not to be serious.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare election candidate calls for pedestrian crossing measures
Advertisement
Castleisland election candidate say increase in All-Ireland Stand tickets will put pressure on ordinary people
Tralee election candidate says town funding will help
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare election candidate calls for pedestrian crossing measures
Castleisland election candidate say increase in All-Ireland Stand tickets will put pressure on ordinary people
Tralee election candidate says town funding will help
Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Races Ladies Day named
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus