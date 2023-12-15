Advertisement
News

Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades

Dec 15, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades
Share this article

Gardaí have announced traffic arrangements for Killarney and Tralee to facilitate Christmas parades.

For a two-hour period tomorrow, there’ll be no exit from the Killarney bypass at the Lewis Road turn off.

This section of the road will be closed from 5pm to 7pm to facilitate the Christmas in Killarney Santa parade.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a rolling road closure in Tralee will be in place this Sunday from 2pm, as the Christmas parade makes its way from Tralee Fire Station to the Square via Rock Street.

Gardaí are asking those attending the parades to arrive early and be mindful of how they park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cases of RSV, COVID and the flu contributing to overcrowding at UHK
Advertisement
Inquest opened into death of motorcyclist who died in South Kerry crash
Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Over €470,000 announced for MTU research
Kerry company scoops top prize at London Design Awards 2023
MTU awards first cohort in sustainable agriculture
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus