Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades

Gardaí have announced traffic arrangements for Killarney and Tralee to facilitate Christmas parades.

For a two-hour period tomorrow, there’ll be no exit from the Killarney bypass at the Lewis Road turn off.

This section of the road will be closed from 5pm to 7pm to facilitate the Christmas in Killarney Santa parade.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a rolling road closure in Tralee will be in place this Sunday from 2pm, as the Christmas parade makes its way from Tralee Fire Station to the Square via Rock Street.

Gardaí are asking those attending the parades to arrive early and be mindful of how they park.