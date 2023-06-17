Advertisement
Road closure in North Kerry

Jun 17, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Road closure in North Kerry
Gardaí are advising of a serious road traffic collision in Kerry.

The Ballylonford to Ballyline is closed as a result and diversion are in place.

No further information is available at this time.

