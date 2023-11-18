Advertisement
Road closed between Killorglin and Glenbeigh

Nov 18, 2023 11:07 By radiokerrynews
There is a road closure between Killorglin and Glenbeigh.

This is following a minor car crash.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Glounaguillagh area.

The road is due to open in the next two hours

