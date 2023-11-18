Road closed between Killorglin and Glenbeigh

There is a road closure between Killorglin and Glenbeigh.
This is following a minor car crash.
Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Glounaguillagh area.
The road is due to open in the next two hours
