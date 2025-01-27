Rise in public order offences but drop in thefts recorded in Kerry in 2024

The rate of thefts in Kerry has dropped in 2024, while public order offences have risen.

That’s according to figures released to Radio Kerry by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

1,241 incidents of property crime were recorded by gardaí in Kerry in 2024, that’s a drop of 9% in comparison to 2023.

Advertisement

The figures show, thefts from shops have dropped in the county by 10%, while there was a 3% reduction in theft from vehicles, with 74 incidents recorded, down from 73 last year.

There was a 5% increase in burglaries, with 135 burglaries reported in the year – these resulted in 43 arrests and over 60 charges before the courts.

Public Order offences recorded in Kerry rose by 13% in the year, however crimes against the person incidents dropped by 3%.

Advertisement

140 serious assaults were reported, down from 160 in 2023, a 13% decrease.

There was a 5% reduction in criminal damage incidents, with 356 reports in 2024, down from 373 on the year before.

56 offensive weapons crimes were recorded in Kerry in the year, a rise of 10% on 2023.