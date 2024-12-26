Advertisement
Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent urges caution in relation to suspicious calls and texts

Dec 26, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
The head Garda in Kerry is urging people to err on the side of caution when it comes to suspicious text messages.

People in the county have been defrauded out of thousands of euro this year, with up to €60,000 taken from some individuals in scams.

That’s according to figures released to Radio Kerry by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

There has been a 10% increase in fraud incidents reported to Gardaí in the county this year, with 353 cases recorded.

Chief Superintendent Powell has this advice for people who receive suspicious calls, texts or emails:

