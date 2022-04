The HSE spent almost 215,000 euro on a review of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal.

It found 240 children had substandard care in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service - with 46 suffering 'significant harm' as a result of misdiagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions.

The review was led by London-based psychiatrist Sean Maskey, while a number of other experts were involved.

Professor Patricia Casey says it's essential the state gives the victims compensation: