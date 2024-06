The Returning Officer for Ireland South says he expects to have the second count finished by the end of the day.

The counting of all votes should be finished by 4pm, with Kerry MEP Seán Kelly virtually certain of taking the first seat.

A second count is likely to see Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher returned to Brussels for another five years.

Martin Harvey outlines how the day will pan out at Nemo Rangers in Cork: