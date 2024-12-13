Retiring manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says considerable criminal reform needed to support victims

The outgoing manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says there has been positive change in societal attitudes towards victims.

Vera O’Leary has retired as the centre's chief executive after 32 years in the role.

US native Kristy McFetridge, who has been living in Kerry for a number of years, will take over the role in January.

Advertisement

Ms O’Leary says since she began working in the centre in 1992, there has been huge change in attitudes towards survivors and victims of sexual abuse.

However, she believes the criminal justice system still needs considerable reform to better support victims.