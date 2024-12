The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has appointed a new chief executive.

Kristy McFetridge will take over the role from Vera O’Leary, who is retiring after 32 years.

Ms McFetridge is originally from the US but has been living in Kerry for a number of years; she’s been managing the Shannow Family Resource Centre in Abbeydorney.

Advertisement

She’ll take up the role with the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on January 6th.