Kerry support group welcomes changes to law to help victims of sexual crimes and stalking

The manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says from today people who give character references for sexual offenders can now be cross-examined in court.

President Michael D Higgins signed the changes to the law in July; however they only came into effect today.

Until now, people could submit character references for those convicted of sexual offences and they were not required to give evidence before a judge.

Vera O'Leary is manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

If anyone is affected, they may contact Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre at 1800 633 333.

Vera O'Leary also welcomes new legislation introduced today to protect victims of online stalking.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced the new provisions now allow all victims to apply to the District Court for a civil order.

She says anyone who is unsure if they're being stalked to contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre for support and advice.