Retention permission being sought for works on protected Dingle structure

Dec 9, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Retention permission is being sought for works on a protected structure in Dingle.

Michael O'Malley is applying to Kerry County Council to retain works to Bridge House, a prominent building in the town.

In 2015, conditional permission was granted to develop Bridge House into a 46-bedroom guesthouse, with a bar, restaurant, cultural centre, greenhouse and associated facilities. Since then, a small amount of work has taken place.

Michael O'Malley has now applied to the council for retention permission to retain works to floor layout plans and elevations on Bridge House, along with changing the use from a shop and bakery to a public house.

Permission is being sought for four apartments on the first and second levels. Michael O'Malley is also applying to retain an existing concrete ground slab and vehicle entrance on the Dingle Relief Road.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application January 5th.

