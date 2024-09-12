Advertisement
News

Restructuring planned for Aqua Dome company to become community enterprise

Sep 12, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Restructuring planned for Aqua Dome company to become community enterprise
Share this article

The company operating the Aqua Dome in Tralee is undergoing a restructuring aimed at recognising it as a community enterprise going forward.

A proposal approved by Kerry county councillors at this month’s council meeting involved the further leasing of council lands for the Aqua Dome.

It also involved the council’s role in the company going forward.

Advertisement

The Aqua Dome has been open for 30 years as a key tourist attraction and community facility in Tralee, and recorded its best financial performance just last year.

Tralee Waterworld PLC was incorporated in 1992 to operate the Aqua Dome, but according to the company, the current corporate structure is no longer fit for purpose.

The company is therefore undertaking a restructuring and plans to transfer existing assets, business, undertaking and employees to a new company, Tralee Aquadome Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG).

Advertisement

The proposal before councillors this week said this was for two main reasons; first, to recognise the Aquadome as a Community Enterprise going forward.

This will also allow the company to avail of various grant supports available to voluntary organisations, charities, not-for-profit entities, and sports clubs.

Councillors approved a 999-year lease of 0.137-hectares of council land on the Aqua Golf side of the facility, and a further lease of the rest of the lands on which the Aqua Dome operates.

Advertisement

Councillors also approved the council relinquishing its shareholding in Tralee Waterworld PLC.

The meeting was told shareholder approval will be needed for the transfer of the company’s business to the new CLG.

Council CEO Martin O’Donoghue told the meeting that the understanding is once the company’s own processes are complete, the council will become a member of the company and take up a directorship.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killorglin woman champions new forest tribute to CervicalCheck scandal victims
Advertisement
14 cases of measles confirmed in South West region this year
Kerry GRA rep says training allowance increase is not enough to attract more Garda recruits
Advertisement

Recommended

Killorglin woman champions new forest tribute to CervicalCheck scandal victims
Kerry GRA rep says training allowance increase is not enough to attract more Garda recruits
10 players tie lead at Irish Open; Lowry/McIlroy underway within the hour
Doris named Leinster captain
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus