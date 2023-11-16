Tralee's Aquadome has its most profitable year since opening almost 30 years ago

The Aquadome has recorded its most successful year since it opened almost thirty years ago.

Inclement weather during July and August, resulted in higher visitor numbers during the summer, which helped offset rising running costs.

Tralee Waterworld Plc, the company which runs the Aquadome, is due to hold its annual general meeting in December.

In the Chairman's report, which has been sent out to shareholders in advance, Brian Durran notes that the facility recorded its best financial performance since it opened in 1994.

Turnover exceeded two million Euro for the first time, and after tax profits amounted to almost €400,000.

The report notes that poor weather during the school summer holidays, along with pent-up demand from visitors and locals following the end of COVID restrictions, resulted in increased visitor numbers.

Management of the facility was also praised by the chairman, for their foresight in favourably hedging electricity costs for a two year period, which ended in March.

However, it was noted that it's unlikely this can be done again, and also that other costs - such as labour and insurance - also increased significantly during the year.

Mr Durran's report says that as the facility will be 30 years old next year, some plant and equipment critical to the operation of the complex, will need to be replaced, at an estimated cost of around one million Euro.

The directors of the company are currently exploring all options to source the necessary finance to fund this upgrade.

The Aquadome AGM is due to be held at the Rose Hotel Tralee on Tuesday, December 12.