Advertisement
News

Residential vacancy rate in Kerry almost double national average

Aug 7, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Residential vacancy rate in Kerry almost double national average
Share this article

The residential vacancy rate in Kerry is almost double the national average.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2024.

The vacancy rate in Kerry is 7.3% , while the national average stands at just under 4% .

Advertisement

According to the report, the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June; the vacancy rate in Kerry stood 3.4 percentage points higher than this, at 7.3%.

The stats show the average property price in the county was 36% lower than the national figure, at over €265,000 (€265,091 in Kerry, while the national average price was €381,749).

673 new residential address points were added to the Geodirectory database in Kerry in the year to June, a year-on-year rise of 59.5%.

Advertisement

The report shows 495 residential buildings were under construction in the county at the end of second quarter of this year.

1,100 property transactions were recorded in the year to June, with new builds accounting for 5.5% of this figure.

Meanwhile, Kerry accounted for almost 6% (5.7%) of the State's total of derelict residential address points.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council urged to install CCTV near Ardfert graveyard to stop illegal dumping
Advertisement
Pro-Palestine statement affixed to Sneem sculpture investigated for criminal damage
207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
Advertisement

Recommended

Harrington Looking Forward To Next Chapter
Former Ireland Midfielder Expected To Be In The English Dugout For Aviva Showdown
Council urged to install CCTV near Ardfert graveyard to stop illegal dumping
207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus