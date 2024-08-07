Residential vacancy rate in Kerry almost double national average

The residential vacancy rate in Kerry is almost double the national average.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2024.

The vacancy rate in Kerry is 7.3% , while the national average stands at just under 4% .

The stats show the average property price in the county was 36% lower than the national figure, at over €265,000 (€265,091 in Kerry, while the national average price was €381,749).

673 new residential address points were added to the Geodirectory database in Kerry in the year to June, a year-on-year rise of 59.5%.

The report shows 495 residential buildings were under construction in the county at the end of second quarter of this year.

1,100 property transactions were recorded in the year to June, with new builds accounting for 5.5% of this figure.

Meanwhile, Kerry accounted for almost 6% (5.7%) of the State's total of derelict residential address points.