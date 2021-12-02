Advertisement
Reports SouthDoc services could be impacted in coming weeks

Dec 2, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Reports SouthDoc services could be impacted in coming weeks
It's being reported SouthDoc services could be impacted in the coming weeks.

The justice and health departments are in talks in relation to visa requirements for South African GPs as, currently, new restrictions are preventing them from travelling here.

New visa requirements were introduced because of the prevalence of the Omicron variant in South Africa and seven neighbouring countries.

This is preventing GPs from those countries getting three-month work visas here.

Killarney GP Gary Stack, who’s a medical director with SouthDoc, estimates that 70% of locums in the Cork and Kerry are South African.

In a statement to journalist Anne Lucey, the Department of Justice said it’s in discussions with the Department of Health, in order to find an appropriate resolution.

