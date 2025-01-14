Report that Healy-Raes may not get super-junior role in next Government

A source close to the Healy-Raes has responded to a report alleging that the Kerry TDs will not secure a super-junior ministerial role in the next Government.

The Irish Times says no offer of a super-junior ministry will be made to the two Kerry independent TDs – Danny and Michael Healy-Rae – in return for their support for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The newspaper attributes this to senior sources involved in Government formation.

In response, a source close to the Healy-Raes told Radio Kerry that the brothers’ priority is securing a good deal for Kerry and that they also believe a position within Government would further help the constituency.

A super-junior minister may attend Cabinet meetings, unlike other ministers of state.

Therefore, a super-junior ministerial role gives the title holder a voice, although no vote, at the Cabinet table.

It's speculated that Michael Healy-Rae would be given a position within the next Government if he and his brother give their support and a deal is made.