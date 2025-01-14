Advertisement
News

Report that Healy-Raes may not get super-junior role in next Government

Jan 14, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Report that Healy-Raes may not get super-junior role in next Government
Michael and Danny Healy-Rae celebrate after being elected in Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

A source close to the Healy-Raes has responded to a report alleging that the Kerry TDs will not secure a super-junior ministerial role in the next Government.

The Irish Times says no offer of a super-junior ministry will be made to the two Kerry independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae – in return for their support for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The newspaper attributes this to senior sources involved in Government formation.

Advertisement

In response, a source close to the Healy-Raes told Radio Kerry that the brothers’ priority is securing a good deal for Kerry and that they also believe a position within Government would further help the constituency.

A super-junior minister may attend Cabinet meetings, unlike other ministers of state.

Therefore, a super-junior ministerial role gives the title holder a voice, although no vote, at the Cabinet table.

Advertisement

It's speculated that Michael Healy-Rae would be given a position within the next Government if he and his brother give their support and a deal is made.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warning some deer in upland areas of Kerry won’t survive following cold snap
Advertisement
Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds
Kerry TD says insurance industry needs to be tackled to reduce premiums
Advertisement

Recommended

Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds
Tallaght to host Ireland's opening match of Women's Nations League
Kerry TD says insurance industry needs to be tackled to reduce premiums
Warning some deer in upland areas of Kerry won’t survive following cold snap
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus