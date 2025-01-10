Deputy Healy-Rae says they’ll be honest about progress of Government formation talks

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says they will be honest with the people of Kerry about how Government formation talks are progressing.

The Healy-Rae team met with Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday and they described the meeting as positive and productive.

The Kerry Independent TDs say they’ll meet both Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and their teams in the coming days to continue negotiations.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says they’ll be honest and upfront with the people of Kerry about how the negotiations are progressing:

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has also voiced his opposition to the Mercosur trade deal.

The Mercosur-EU deal is aimed at reducing tariffs and barriers between the two blocs to enhance trade, but its ratification has faced delays due to environmental and political concerns.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae feels farmers will suffer as a result of the deal with South American nations that are part of Mercosur.

Advertisement

He feels it will decimate their incomes by completely finish food processing and will seriously damage our economy: