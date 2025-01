The Healy Rae team have met with Simon Harris to discuss forming a new government.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae has described the hour long meeting as positive and productive.

He says the Healy Raes will continue to meet both party leaders and their teams in the coming days to continue negotiations.

The Regional Independent Group, which is made up of seven TDs, is expected to meet this morning to finalise a common position ahead of talks with FF and FG.