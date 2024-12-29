Advertisement
Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024

Dec 29, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD's asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024
By Tebibyte (en:WP) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 parliamentary questions in 2024.

Parliamentary questions are questions submitted by deputies to government departments very often specific to issues of individual constituents.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most questions in the period was Independent Michael Healy-Rae.

The figures do not include questions asked as part of Dail Debates on legislation or those asked during leaders’ questions.

Deputy Healy-Rae put down a total of 636 questions to ministers between January and the general election in November

He was followed by Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin with a total of 552.

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Deputy Pa Daly of Sinn Fein who tabled 237 questions to various ministers.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae out down 88 parliamentary questions to ministers.

Minister Norma Foley as part of her role as Minister for education answered a total of 1,305 questions from Dail deputies this year.

