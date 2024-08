60% of households in Kerry use heating oil as their main space heating fuel.

That’s according to the CSO’s Domestic Building Energy Report for the second quarter of 2024.

Of the over 36,000 (36,685) homes audited, 26% of dwellings rely on electricity as their main heating source.

The report shows 8% of properties in Kerry use solid fuel to heat their homes.

Meanwhile, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) (5%) and mains gas made up the remaining fuel types recorded.