Over 1,000 residential properties sold in Kerry in first half of 2024

Over 1,000 residential properties were sold in Kerry as of the end of June this year.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2024.

The report shows that 1,073 residential property transactions occurred in Kerry in the first half of this year.

Advertisement

Properties in the Tralee V92 eircode accounted for 45% of these (or 488), of which 4.3% were new dwellings.

The average property price in the area was €247,746.

Almost 8.5% of properties sold in the Cahersiveen – V23 area – were new dwellings.

Advertisement

83 transactions were recorded as of the end of the second quarter of the year, with the median property price just over €285,000 (€285,542).

The average property price in the Killarney V93 region was just under €307,500 (€307,388).

The report shows 379 dwellings were sold in the area, with 6.1% of these new homes.

Advertisement

123 residential properties in the Listowel area were sold as of the end of June, with 4.1% of these listed as new dwellings.

The average price of a property with a V31 eircode was over €204,800 (€204,878)