Report shows 233 Kerry people have died from Covid-19 since March 2020

Over 230 people in Kerry have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, which cover from March 1st 2020 to March 30th 2024.

The report shows nationally over 9,500 (9,559) have died from Covid over the same period.

Advertisement

According to the CSO 233 people in Kerry died from Covid-19 in the four years since the beginning of the pandemic.

This represents a mortality rate in the county of 157.7 per 100,000 population; the fourth lowest rate nationally.

Kerry accounts for 2.4% of all covid deaths in Ireland, between March 1st 2020 and March 30th 2024.

Advertisement

The report shows Dublin has the highest Covid-19 deaths in Ireland over the period, with 2,956 recorded.

Meanwhile, Leitrim had the lowest number of Covid related deaths with 55.

Mayo was the county with the highest mortality rate of 314.9 deaths per 100,000 population; while Sligo recorded the lowest mortality rate nationally - at 120.5 deaths per 100,000 population.