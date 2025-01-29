The report into the devastating flood in the Listowel and Kilocrim areas on the 23rd November is expected by the end of this week.

Kerry County Council management told this week's Listowel municipal District Meeting that as soon as the report is finished, councillors will get a copy.

Councillor Mike Kennelly proposed a motion asking what emergency measures had been undertaken by the council to provide a minor works flood relief scheme in the areas.

Management told the MD that the Office of Public Works has given a commitment that work will begin as soon the necessary measures are identified.

Councillor Michael Foley said that flood victims must have an active role in resolving the flooding problem in the Listowel area.

He says the knowledge of state bodies like Kerry County Council, the OPW, Inland Fisheries Ireland and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is needed, but so too is the knowledge of those who actually saw the flooding happen.

He proposed that residents of Listowel and Kilocrim would be included in a round table meeting once the flooding report is available.

Management said the community will be invited to attend a meeting at that point; and that the OPW will also be invited to attend.

Councillor Kennelly added that the council needs to start contacting locals to let them know what is being done to protect them as severe weather events occur.