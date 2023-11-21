Report finds Kerry could produce enough biomethane to reduce emissions by 31,000 tonnes

A report has found that Kerry could potentially produce enough renewable gas to reduce carbon emissions by almost 31,000 tonnes a year.

The Biomethane Energy Report, by Gas Networks Ireland, concludes that Kerry could produce 116 gigawatt hours (GWh) of biomethane annually.

Structurally identical to natural gas, biomethane is a carbon neutral renewable gas, made from organic sources such as landfill, food waste, and farm waste, through a process known as anaerobic digestion.

Biomethane is fully compatible with the existing national gas network and appliances, and can replace natural gas to reduce emissions in heating, industry, transport, and power generation.

Its by-products include a digestate that can be used as environmentally friendly fertiliser; and carbon dioxide, which can be used by other industries, for example the production of carbonated drinks.

This Biomethane Energy Report states that Ireland has the potential for a biomethane industry, which would replace more than a quarter of natural gas on the national network.

This is based on findings from responses to a market testing Request for Information (RFI) issued by Gas Networks Ireland to current and future biomethane producers.

It identifies 176 projects throughout Ireland, including four in Kerry, that have the overall potential to produce 14.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane a year.

The report notes Kerry has the potential for a biomethane industry which would produce 116 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable gas, and reduce carbon emissions by almost 31,000 tonnes annually.