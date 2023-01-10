Advertisement
Renowned West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Begley has died

Jan 10, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
The renowned West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Begley has died aged 73.

Hailing from Baile na bPoc, he was regarded as one of the country’s best accordion players.

Begley was also a talented singer in both English and Irish.

