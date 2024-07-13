Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes who was arrested in Kerry yesterday is due before a special sitting of Tralee District Court at 1pm.

Ms Cookes, who’s from the UK, has been charged in relation to an investigation into alleged social welfare fraud.

Two years ago, she was living in Kenmare posing as a disability activist called Carrie Jade Williams.

Samantha Cookes was detained by gardaí overnight after being arrested at Tralee Post Office on Edward Street yesterday morning.

It relates to an investigation into alleged social welfare fraud.