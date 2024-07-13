Advertisement
News

Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes due before Tralee District Court this lunchtime

Jul 13, 2024 12:27 By radiokerrynews
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes due before Tralee District Court this lunchtime
Share this article

Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes who was arrested in Kerry yesterday is due before a special sitting of Tralee District Court at 1pm.

Ms Cookes, who’s from the UK, has been charged in relation to an investigation into alleged social welfare fraud.

Two years ago, she was living in Kenmare posing as a disability activist called Carrie Jade Williams.

Advertisement

Samantha Cookes was detained by gardaí overnight after being arrested at Tralee Post Office on Edward Street yesterday morning.

It relates to an investigation into alleged social welfare fraud.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HIQA finds Kerry direct provision centre mostly compliant with national standards
Advertisement
Blennerville horse and pony agricultural show cancelled
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes arrested in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

HIQA finds Kerry direct provision centre mostly compliant with national standards
Blennerville horse and pony agricultural show cancelled
Kerry host Midleton today
All-Ireland ¼ final for Kerry this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus