Regular power outages are demoralising for businesses in Ballinskellligs

Oct 28, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Regular power outages are demoralising for businesses in Ballinskellligs
Regular power outages are demoralising for businesses in Ballinskellligs.

That's according to Tony Donnelly of Cable O'Leary's, Ballinskelligs.

Approximately nine outages have occurred in the area in recent days, impacting on 800 customers at a time, according to the ESB Networks, which is apologising to those impacted.

Mr Donnelly says he closed Cable O'Leary's yesterday when supply cut out.

He contacted ESB Networks to see what the issue was and says he couldn't get an explanation:

ESB Networks says the first outages were caused by the close proximity of trees to a section of overhead line.

Further sections of the line were later found to be vulnerable to interference from trees which led to more interruptions.

ESB Networks says crews and contractors have worked extensively on pruning the timber in question, and are now confident the issue has been resolved.

