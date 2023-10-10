Redemptorist priest says time is right for more lay-led ceremonies in Catholic Church

The time is right for lay people to be involved in delivering Church and funeral services.

That’s according to Redemptorist Priest, Fr Larry Gallaher; who is in Listowel this week as part of a Redemptorist mission.

He was reacting to comments from the Association of Catholic Priests, which said “lay-led” ceremonies will become more common in Ireland.

They say the declining number entering the clergy and advancing age of priests, has led to dioceses across the country training parishioners to help at services.

Fr Gallagher says we need to move towards community led ceremonies

The Reconnect Listowel Mission runs until Friday October 13th. More information on the mission can be found here.