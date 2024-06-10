Advertisement
News

Recounts underway at both counts centres for local elections in Kerry

Jun 10, 2024 11:27 By radiokerrynews
Recounts underway at both counts centres for local elections in Kerry
Share this article

Recounts are underway at both counts centres for the local elections in Kerry.

A full recount for the Kenmare electoral area commenced at 9am this morning at the Killarney Sports and Leisure centre.

The count was requested by Social Democrats candidate Tim Clifford.

Advertisement

Only two candidates had been elected for the area at the time the recount was requested.

Johnny Healy Rae had topped the poll and Michael Cahill had also exceeded the quota on the first count.

Meanwhile at the Tralee count centre a full recount for the Tralee electoral area is getting underway at 11.

Advertisement

The recount request was made by Thomas Mc Ellistrim when only 7 votes separated him and FF's Anne O Sullivan after the 14th count.

Earlier counts had seen the election of Mikey Sheehy, Terry O Brien, Deirdre Ferris, Paul Daly and Sam Locke. It appeared that Angie Bailey would take the 6th seat and that the final seat would be between Thomas Mc Ellistrim and Anne O Sullivan.

Both recounts are expected to take several hours but we will bring updates across the day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to honour Kerry women of the revolutionary period
Advertisement
Counting of votes for Kerry County Council seats paused as recounts requested
Tralee LEA recount following Thomas McEllistrim request
Advertisement

Recommended

South Africa name squad for summer tests
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Pitch & Putt Review
Sunday local GAA Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus