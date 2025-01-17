Advertisement
News

Rebrand for Kenmare Pharmacy

Jan 17, 2025 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Rebrand for Kenmare Pharmacy
Pictured is the team at McCabes Pharmacy, Kenmare marking the store’s rebranding from Lloyds Pharmacy and the launch of a special weekend of celebrations running from Thursday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 26th. McCabes Pharmacy is now Ireland’s leading pharmacy chain with 110 locations nationwide.
The former Lloyds Pharmacy store in Kenmare is after undergoing a rebrand.

Now under the McCabes Pharmacy umbrella, the store will host a series of exclusive promotions, in-store events, and product demonstrations starting on Thursday, January 23rd.

This marks the 110th McCabes Pharmacy store in Ireland.

Charlie Yeomans, Manager of the Kenmare McCabes Pharmacy, says: "We are extremely excited to be celebrating with our wonderful customers next weekend."

Sharon McCabe, CEO of McCabes Pharmacy, commented on the nationwide rebranding: "We are extremely proud to be Ireland’s largest pharmacy brand with 110 stores nationwide. More so, we place extreme pride in keeping our patients, both new and returning, at the centre of our brand. All our teams are excited for the celebration weekend and to welcome everyone to the newly rebranded stores."

