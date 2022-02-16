Advertisement
RDI Hub Killorglin joins organisations to support startups across Ireland

Feb 16, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The RDI Hub in Killorglin is joining forces with a number of organisations to help startups scale and expand internationally.

The facility will partner with Dogpatch Labs and the Irish Tech Hub Network, along with leading multinational technology companies.

The RDI Hub, along with other startup and innovation hubs, will rotate the hosting of First Friday for Startup events.

These will see over a thousand employees from global technology companies such as Google offer support to start-ups through free monthly mentoring and other software support.

 

