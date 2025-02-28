RDI Hub in Killorglin described as a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses

The RDI Hub in Killorglin has been a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses to create, digitalise and innovate according to Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley.

Minister Foley was speaking at an event to mark the 5th anniversary of the Hub, which has seen €250m in capital flows to its members.

Speaking in Killorglin Minister Foley said hubs like the RDI are harnessing the unique talent and creativity of Irish people.

She said that vision and courage are an unbeatable combination and that Fexco founder Brian Mc Carthy had shown both, and been the catalyst for uplifting so much other success in the county. Minister Foley praised Mr McCarthy for his generosity to the community in developing the RDI Hub.

She said that the partnership with the MTU and KCC had created a trinity.

Minister Foley said that KCC has always sought to think outside the box and show leadership, and the MTU has been a gamechanger for Kerry.

She welcomed the investment of €1m announced for the RDI Hub with Enterprise Ireland for the Smart Regions A1 Navigator Programme.

Figures released by the RDI Hub to mark 5 years show 97 member companies have been supported since it opened in 2020, and over 10,000 people have attended training programmes.