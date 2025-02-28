Advertisement
News

RDI Hub in Killorglin described as a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses

Feb 28, 2025 17:42 By radiokerrynews
RDI Hub in Killorglin described as a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses
28-2-2025: RDI Hub, the renowned innovation centre driving business growth and technological advancement, has marked its fifth anniversary with the publication of its first Impact Report. In partnership with Enterprise Ireland, RDI Hub also announced the Û1 million Smart Regions AI Navigator programme, which will enable SMEs to adopt and implement artificial intelligence solutions. The Smart Regions AI Navigator programme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the Southern, Eastern &amp; Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027. Picture shows Norma Foley, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. TD, launching The Smart Regions AI Navigator programme at the RDI Hub 5 years in business event in Killorglin, County Kerry on Friday. Photo: Don MacMonagle ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RDI HUB further info: Kerry MacConnell / e: [email protected]
Share this article

The RDI Hub in Killorglin has been a significant catalyst in helping all types of businesses to create, digitalise and innovate according to Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley.

Minister Foley was speaking at an event to mark the 5th anniversary of the Hub, which has seen €250m in capital flows to its members.

Speaking in Killorglin Minister Foley said hubs like the RDI are harnessing the unique talent and creativity of Irish people.

Advertisement

She said that vision and courage are an unbeatable combination and that Fexco founder Brian Mc Carthy had shown both, and been the catalyst for uplifting so much other success in the county. Minister Foley praised Mr McCarthy for his generosity to the community in developing the RDI Hub.

She said that the partnership with the MTU and KCC had created a trinity.

Minister Foley said that KCC has always sought to think outside the box and show leadership, and the MTU has been a gamechanger for Kerry.

Advertisement

She welcomed the investment of €1m announced for the RDI Hub with Enterprise Ireland for the Smart Regions A1 Navigator Programme.

Figures released by the RDI Hub to mark 5 years show 97 member companies have been supported since it opened in 2020, and over 10,000 people have attended training programmes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

52 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in January
Advertisement
Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Advertisement

Recommended

52 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in January
Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus