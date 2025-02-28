Over €250 million flowed through RDI Hub to support companies since 2020

Over €250 million has flowed through the RDI Hub to support start-ups and scaling companies since the hub first opened five years ago.

The RDI Hub is an innovation centre based in Killorglin that drives business growth and technological advancement.

It has launched its first impact report to marks its fifth anniversary.

In the five years since its inception, the RDI Hub has become a pivotal player in the evolving innovation landscape across Ireland.

The Killorglin-based hub has seen over €250m in capital flow through to be invested in its members to establish and grow their business.

97 member companies have been supported through the RDI Hub since it opened in 2020; these companies have created and supported over 430 jobs.

Over the past five years, 70 new products and services have been launched by RDI Hub companies.

During the same period, over 10,000 people have attended RDI Hub training programmes, including the AI Summer School, NDRC and Skillnet Innovation Exchange, while STEM education was provided to over 500 female secondary school students in Munster in 2024.

Partnering with Enterprise Ireland, the RDI Hub has announced the €1 million Smart Regions AI Navigator programme, which will enable SMEs to adopt and implement artificial intelligence solutions.

Over the next three years, the programme will deliver AI masterclasses, strategic workshops, training days, and wraparound consultancy services to equip Irish businesses with the tools to thrive and engage in peer-learning in an AI-driven landscape.