Rathmore roadworks halted due to reported issue with costs

The roadworks in Rathmore, which are part of a 1.2-million-euro village safety enhancement scheme, have stopped due to reported issue with costs.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Niall Kelleher, who is from Rathmore, believes the issue lies with the reconciliation of costs between the main contractor CRH and a subcontractor.

Cllr Kelleher has spoken with both parties, and he says they’re planning to return on-site next week to complete the project.

Advertisement

He says while the resurfacing of the road is nearly finished, there's still work to be done on the parking areas, the footpaths and the installation of new public lighting.

Cllr Kelleher says the delays are a major cause of concern for the local community:

Advertisement

Radio Kerry News has contacted Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Kerry County Council and CRH for comment.