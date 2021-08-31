Radio Kerry receives two IMRO Radio Award nominations

Radio Kerry has received two IMRO Radio Award nominations.

The awards mark the best in Irish radio broadcasting and recognise those who have made contributions over the year.

Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk has been shortlisted in the Local/Regional Sports Programme category for a tribute show following the passing of Kerry athlete and Olympian Jerry Kiernan earlier this year.

Students in the Radio Kerry Digital Journalism and Radio Broadcasting course with Kerry College were nominated in the Short Feature category, for their entry The Power of a Phone Call; this documented the calls which changed people’s lives.

Over 700 entries were received for this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on October 1st.