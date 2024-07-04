Advertisement
Radio Kerry presenters celebrate Irish Music Month at Áras an Uachtaráin

Jul 4, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry presenters celebrate Irish Music Month at Áras an Uachtaráin
Radio Kerry staff were among those at a major celebration of Irish Music Month at Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday.

Irish Music Month 2024 takes place this September when the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, including Radio Kerry, will showcase even more of the best Irish music.

Dermot Kennedy, Gavin James, Susan O’Neill and HamsandwicH were among the performers at yesterday’s garden party.

Radio Kerry’s Abigail Bernard, Niamh Daly, Brendan Fuller and Elaine Kinsella were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, President Higgins said Ireland is “fortunate to have so many gifted musicians, singers and songwriters” and local radio stations which support home-grown music and art.

