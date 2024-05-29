President Higgins to accept Lifetime Achievement Award at Writers Week tonight

President Michael D. Higgins is to be presented with the John B. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening night of Listowel Writers’ Week tonight.

He's being honoured in recognition of 'Service to the Arts in Ireland', and in celebration of the connections between his literary and political careers.

Outlining the decision to present the award to President Higgins, Festival Curator Martin Dyer said his literary and political achievements are abundant, and that

he has united poetry and politics within the presidential office.

He'll be presented with the award in person tonight at the Listowel Arms Hotel by Conor Keane, son of the late John B.

Tonight also marks the opening of this year's Listowel Writers Week, which is now in its 53rd year.

A packed programme of events this year includes such names as Grammy-award winning composer Bill Whelan, social media stars Tadhg and Derry Fleming, and

poetry legend Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin.

There's also writers' workshops, children's events, and a screening of the IFTA award winning film 'That They May Face the Rising Sun, followed by a live interview the film's director Pat Collins.

Also attending again this year, is one of the festival's founders, Dublin-based priest, Fr Anthony Gaughan:

A full programme of events is available on writersweek.ie