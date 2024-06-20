Radio Kerry journalists shortlisted for three awards at today’s Justice Media Awards

Radio Kerry journalists are shortlisted for three awards at the Justice Media Awards, which are taking place today.

The awards, which are organised by the Law Society of Ireland, recognise outstanding journalism which help with the public’s understanding of the justice and legal systems.

Radio Kerry's Mark Lynch is shortlisted in the court reporting broadcast category and in the newcomer of the year category.

Mark Lynch and Mary Gallagher have also made the shortlist in court reporting broadcast category for their coverage of Tatenda Mukwata's inquest.