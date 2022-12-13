Radio Kerry journalist wins inaugural Road Safety Authority Gay Byrne Media Award

A Radio Kerry journalist has won a prize at the Road Safety Authority awards.

Mark Lynch won the Gay Byrne Media Award for his work in promoting safety on our roads.

The Road Safety Authority’s Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards recognises individuals, schools, businesses and community groups who strive to make the nation’s roads safer.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry's, Mark Lynch won the award for an interview with Andrea Browne, whose sister Kerrie died in a crash in 2019.

Andrea gave the interview in order to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while tired, with a focus on driving after completing shift or night work.

Chairperson of the RSA, Liz O'Donnell, said, "Mark and his team showed compassion and intergrity in his interview."

Advertisement

In total, there were winners in 15 categories at the RSA awards, including Mark, who won the inaugural Gay Byrne Media Award.

A link to Mark's interview can be found here.