A Radio Kerry broadcaster has been shortlisted for a national media literacy award.

Niamh Daly has been shortlisted in the Best Community-Based Media Literacy Initiative Award for her series Many Voices, One Kingdom.

Many Voices, One Kingdom is a series of short messages by individuals from a diverse range of groups, introducing themselves and their culture and how they form part of the community in Kerry.

Niamh Daly also supported individuals involved in scripting and recording their message, helping them develop media literacy skills.

The awards ceremony will take place in Dublin later this month.