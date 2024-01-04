Advertisement
News

Quieter than usual Christmas for SouthDoc but warning that flu and Covid spike is on the way

Jan 4, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Quieter than usual Christmas for SouthDoc but warning that flu and Covid spike is on the way
Share this article

Around 1,400 people called SouthDoc for assistance on each of six days over the Christmas and New Year period - but the out-of-hours GP service was still quieter than expected.

That's according to director of the service in Kerry, Dr Garry Stack, who also reported that the number of total calls over the festive period was down by over four percent from last year.

The majority of those who called the service over Christmas were seen within four hours;  a third of the cases dealt with were under 12 years old, and most patients were treated for respiratory problems.

Advertisement

December was again the busiest month of the year for the service, which covers Cork as well as Kerry;  in total, 22, 329 calls were received.

Dr Stack says that while Christmas was quieter than usual, there may be a busy month ahead for GPs:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Main Cork road out of Killarney closed following serious traffic accident
Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála upholds planning refusal for Ballyheigue mast
Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possible
Advertisement

Recommended

Main Cork road out of Killarney closed following serious traffic accident
An Bórd Pleanála upholds planning refusal for Ballyheigue mast
Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener
Darts Final Postmatch Interviews
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus