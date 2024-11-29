Public’s views sought on planned safety works at accident blackspot in Kerry

The public’s views are being sought on planned safety works at a Kerry junction which has been the scene of several collisions.

Kerry County Council has published plans for works at a junction in Abbeydorney.

In a six-week period recently, there were three car crashes at the junction, which promoted calls for action.

Kerry County Council is planning to carry out these works on the intersection between the R556, the R557 and the L2002 in Abbeydorney village.

These proposed works would include a signalised junction with controlled pedestrian crossing, the footpaths would be widened and there would also be revised line marking as well as associated ancillary and accommodation works.

The plans are now available to view by the public and they’ll continue to be displayed until January 20th.

The plan can be viewed at the council’s offices in Listowel and at County Buildings in Rathass, Tralee or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Members of the public can send submissions or observations on the plans before 4pm on January 20th.

They must be sent to Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads and Transportation Department, Room 115, Ára an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee or be email to [email protected] before 4pm on January 20th.